Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) last year’s performance of -79.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock priced at $0.17, up 11.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1958 and dropped to $0.1672 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. LKCO’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $0.93 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 284.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.40%. With a float of $360.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 180 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Luokung Technology Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.8 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1745, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3681. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2014 in the near term. At $0.2129, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1728, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1557. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1442.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 76.18 million, the company has a total of 401,042K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 145,070 K while annual income is -68,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,331 K while its latest quarter income was 3,125 K.