LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) with a beta value of 1.23 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) stock priced at $87.06, down -1.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.585 and dropped to $86.48 before settling in for the closing price of $88.09. LYB’s price has ranged from $71.46 to $112.53 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 294.90%. With a float of $254.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +15.91, and the pretax margin is +14.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 11,018,605. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 127,412 shares at a rate of $86.48, taking the stock ownership to the 73,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 27 for $86.47, making the entire transaction worth $2,335. This insider now owns 763,075 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $5.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.15 while generating a return on equity of 56.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.09% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Looking closely at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.95.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 72.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.88. However, in the short run, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.42. Second resistance stands at $88.06. The third major resistance level sits at $88.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $85.21.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.07 billion, the company has a total of 325,624K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,173 M while annual income is 5,610 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,250 M while its latest quarter income was 570,000 K.