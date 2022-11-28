MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is 16.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $10.97, up 1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.125 and dropped to $10.95 before settling in for the closing price of $10.98. Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has traded in a range of $7.15-$19.06.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -4.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 141.90%. With a float of $101.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 298 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.33, operating margin of +87.32, and the pretax margin is +67.35.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of MFA Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 10,760. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Ofcr of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $10.76, taking the stock ownership to the 15,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr bought 3,000 for $10.75, making the entire transaction worth $32,250. This insider now owns 63,350 shares in total.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +67.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MFA Financial Inc.’s (MFA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, MFA Financial Inc.’s (MFA) raw stochastic average was set at 65.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.17 in the near term. At $11.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.89. The third support level lies at $10.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.13 billion has total of 101,797K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 362,300 K in contrast with the sum of 328,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 123,870 K and last quarter income was -55,020 K.