No matter how cynical the overall market is Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) performance over the last week is recorded 13.17%

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) stock priced at $96.60, down -0.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.07 and dropped to $95.90 before settling in for the closing price of $96.63. WMS’s price has ranged from $80.76 to $153.36 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 17.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.50%. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5635 workers is very important to gauge.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 874,271. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 9,017 shares at a rate of $96.96, taking the stock ownership to the 40,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 1,033 for $94.02, making the entire transaction worth $97,123. This insider now owns 49,729 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.48% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

The latest stats from [Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., WMS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.04 million was superior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.95.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $97.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.97. The third major resistance level sits at $99.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.82 billion, the company has a total of 82,856K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,769 M while annual income is 271,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 884,210 K while its latest quarter income was 152,010 K.