No matter how cynical the overall market is, Expion360 Inc. (XPON) performance over the last week is recorded 16.67%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $1.10, up 36.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Over the past 52 weeks, XPON has traded in a range of $1.05-$11.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -438.60%. With a float of $3.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.80 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.43, operating margin of -27.97, and the pretax margin is -104.30.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Expion360 Inc. is 50.85%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -104.50 while generating a return on equity of -1,076.80.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -438.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Expion360 Inc.’s (XPON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55

Technical Analysis of Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Expion360 Inc., XPON], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Expion360 Inc.’s (XPON) raw stochastic average was set at 13.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0900. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4800.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.20 million has total of 6,802K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,520 K in contrast with the sum of -4,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,380 K and last quarter income was -1,280 K.