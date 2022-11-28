No matter how cynical the overall market is LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) performance over the last week is recorded 16.02%

November 25, 2022, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) trading session started at the price of $14.38, that was 5.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.41 and dropped to $14.35 before settling in for the closing price of $14.34. A 52-week range for LXU has been $8.12 – $27.45.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 8.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -62.40%. With a float of $56.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.19 million.

In an organization with 545 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.28, operating margin of +16.44, and the pretax margin is +7.01.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LSB Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LSB Industries Inc. is 23.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 207,608,440. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,977,500 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,672,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,390,500. This insider now owns 17,453,398 shares in total.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.06) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 51.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.87. However, in the short run, LSB Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.58. Second resistance stands at $16.03. The third major resistance level sits at $16.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.46.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

There are 81,997K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.23 billion. As of now, sales total 556,240 K while income totals 43,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 184,270 K while its last quarter net income were 2,310 K.