No matter how cynical the overall market is Phillips 66 (PSX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.96%

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $111.04, up 0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.81 and dropped to $110.35 before settling in for the closing price of $110.71. Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has traded in a range of $67.08-$113.53.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 132.70%. With a float of $470.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $481.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 66,406. In this transaction Vice President and Controller of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $110.68, taking the stock ownership to the 15,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 3,000 for $111.86, making the entire transaction worth $335,565. This insider now owns 15,302 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $5.97) by $0.8. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 0.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phillips 66’s (PSX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.85, a number that is poised to hit 4.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.20.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $111.61 in the near term. At $112.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $113.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.11 billion has total of 472,632K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 111,476 M in contrast with the sum of 1,317 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 44,955 M and last quarter income was 5,391 M.