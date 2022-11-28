No matter how cynical the overall market is SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) performance over the last week is recorded -1.23%

November 25, 2022, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) trading session started at the price of $1.15, that was 3.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. A 52-week range for SOBR has been $0.80 – $10.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SOBR Safe Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1354.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 281.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3622, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5068. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2400 in the near term. At $1.2750, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0950. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0600.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

There are 10,974K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.24 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -7,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -3,100 K.