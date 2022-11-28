No matter how cynical the overall market is Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) performance over the last week is recorded -3.07%

November 25, 2022, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) trading session started at the price of $4.54, that was -4.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.70 and dropped to $4.42 before settling in for the closing price of $4.61. A 52-week range for TUP has been $3.87 – $21.10.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -6.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.50%. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.65, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +12.37.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 101,520. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $4.23, taking the stock ownership to the 485,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice Chair bought 254,500 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,134. This insider now owns 424,500 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

The latest stats from [Tupperware Brands Corporation, TUP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.79. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.05.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

There are 44,478K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 183.43 million. As of now, sales total 1,602 M while income totals 18,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 302,800 K while its last quarter net income were 16,800 K.