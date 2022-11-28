Now that The Lion Electric Company’s volume has hit 0.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $2.97, down -2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.045 and dropped to $2.86 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has traded in a range of $2.36-$11.61.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.30%. With a float of $82.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1350 employees.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 56.70%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 15.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.99 in the near term. At $3.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.62.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 541.57 million has total of 194,712K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,710 K in contrast with the sum of -43,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,980 K and last quarter income was -17,200 K.