Now that Waste Management Inc.’s volume has hit 0.91 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On November 25, 2022, Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) opened at $164.76, higher 0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $165.28 and dropped to $163.79 before settling in for the closing price of $164.01. Price fluctuations for WM have ranged from $138.58 to $175.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.00% at the time writing. With a float of $409.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 48500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.89, operating margin of +16.78, and the pretax margin is +13.10.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Waste Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 3,864,350. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 22,082 shares at a rate of $175.00, taking the stock ownership to the 50,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer sold 8,971 for $169.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,523,522. This insider now owns 32,221 shares in total.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.51) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.13 while generating a return on equity of 24.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.66% during the next five years compared to 10.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Waste Management Inc. (WM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, Waste Management Inc.’s (WM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $158.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $165.23 in the near term. At $166.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $166.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $162.25.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Key Stats

There are currently 410,477K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 67.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,931 M according to its annual income of 1,816 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,075 M and its income totaled 639,000 K.