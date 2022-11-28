Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) volume exceeds 1.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) stock priced at $12.30. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.3701 and dropped to $12.24 before settling in for the closing price of $12.27. PAA’s price has ranged from $8.64 to $12.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.30%. With a float of $452.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $698.00 million.

The firm has a total of 4100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.39, operating margin of +4.71, and the pretax margin is +1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 1,961,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $9.81, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 6.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.70% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Plains All American Pipeline L.P., PAA], we can find that recorded value of 3.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (PAA) raw stochastic average was set at 85.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.42. The third major resistance level sits at $12.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.09.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.67 billion, the company has a total of 698,333K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,078 M while annual income is 593,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,336 M while its latest quarter income was 384,000 K.