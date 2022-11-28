Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) with a beta value of 1.57 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

November 25, 2022, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) trading session started at the price of $6.01, that was -1.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.10 and dropped to $5.90 before settling in for the closing price of $6.02. A 52-week range for PLYA has been $5.34 – $9.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 72.30%. With a float of $127.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12300 employees.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 21.25%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 32,640. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,440 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 252,674 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $140,000. This insider now owns 2,794,033 shares in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Looking closely at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) raw stochastic average was set at 27.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.36. However, in the short run, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.05. Second resistance stands at $6.18. The third major resistance level sits at $6.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.65.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Key Stats

There are 162,387K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 972.52 million. As of now, sales total 534,640 K while income totals -89,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 204,620 K while its last quarter net income were -2,230 K.