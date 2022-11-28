Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.46 million

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $19.48, down -0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.56 and dropped to $19.24 before settling in for the closing price of $19.48. Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has traded in a range of $17.97-$24.84.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.70%. With a float of $155.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.51 million.

The firm has a total of 1800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 207,500. In this transaction Sr. EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.75, taking the stock ownership to the 118,534 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for $21.33, making the entire transaction worth $213,300. This insider now owns 128,534 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Radian Group Inc., RDN], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.69. The third major resistance level sits at $19.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.87.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.03 billion has total of 157,025K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,330 M in contrast with the sum of 600,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 296,190 K and last quarter income was 198,280 K.