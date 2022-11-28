Recent developments with Albemarle Corporation (ALB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.42 cents.

November 25, 2022, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) trading session started at the price of $276.80, that was -3.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $277.68 and dropped to $266.71 before settling in for the closing price of $283.90. A 52-week range for ALB has been $169.93 – $334.55.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 4.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -69.80%. With a float of $116.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +16.01, and the pretax margin is +4.02.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Albemarle Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 2,923,543. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 9,072 shares at a rate of $322.26, taking the stock ownership to the 8,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s President, Lithium sold 2,390 for $307.80, making the entire transaction worth $735,642. This insider now owns 15,564 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.26) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +3.72 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.19, a number that is poised to hit 7.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

The latest stats from [Albemarle Corporation, ALB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.24 million was inferior to 1.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.72.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 57.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $278.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $240.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $278.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $283.37. The third major resistance level sits at $289.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $267.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $261.43. The third support level lies at $256.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

There are 117,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.87 billion. As of now, sales total 3,328 M while income totals 123,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,092 M while its last quarter net income were 897,220 K.