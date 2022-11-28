Recent developments with Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.65 cents.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $0.3681, down -0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3681 and dropped to $0.3396 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTC has traded in a range of $0.32-$0.83.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -17.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.50%. With a float of $45.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.09, operating margin of -989.07, and the pretax margin is -958.57.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astrotech Corporation is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 24,652. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 6,421,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 133,688 for $0.39, making the entire transaction worth $51,751. This insider now owns 6,346,340 shares in total.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -958.57 while generating a return on equity of -14.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Astrotech Corporation’s (ASTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 26.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Astrotech Corporation’s (ASTC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4094, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5135. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3586 in the near term. At $0.3776, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3871. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3301, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3206. The third support level lies at $0.3016 if the price breaches the second support level.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.28 million has total of 50,631K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 870 K in contrast with the sum of -8,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40 K and last quarter income was -2,530 K.