Recent developments with Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.60 cents.

On November 25, 2022, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) opened at $12.96, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.04 and dropped to $12.875 before settling in for the closing price of $12.86. Price fluctuations for PAGP have ranged from $9.24 to $13.38 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 110.10% at the time writing. With a float of $189.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.54, operating margin of +4.88, and the pretax margin is +1.66.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 119,803. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.98, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +0.14 while generating a return on equity of 4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

The latest stats from [Plains GP Holdings L.P., PAGP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.72 million was inferior to 2.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 88.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.12. The third major resistance level sits at $13.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.79. The third support level lies at $12.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

There are currently 194,286K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,078 M according to its annual income of 60,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,336 M and its income totaled 71,000 K.