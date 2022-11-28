Recent developments with VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.73 cents.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $0.60, down -2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6018 and dropped to $0.5607 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Over the past 52 weeks, VBIV has traded in a range of $0.55-$3.41.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.20%. With a float of $204.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 149 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1897.62, operating margin of -10781.62, and the pretax margin is -11054.36.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of VBI Vaccines Inc. is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 44.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03, was worth 20,083. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company bought 8,200 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 68,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,707,463 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $8,961,703. This insider now owns 52,334,993 shares in total.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -11054.36 while generating a return on equity of -44.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VBI Vaccines Inc.’s (VBIV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 166.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

The latest stats from [VBI Vaccines Inc., VBIV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was inferior to 1.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s (VBIV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6782, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0296. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5996. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6213. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6407. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5585, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5391. The third support level lies at $0.5174 if the price breaches the second support level.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 150.18 million has total of 258,257K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 630 K in contrast with the sum of -69,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 320 K and last quarter income was -25,210 K.