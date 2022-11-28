Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) with a beta value of 1.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 25, 2022, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) opened at $7.65, higher 0.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.73 and dropped to $7.61 before settling in for the closing price of $7.65. Price fluctuations for RWT have ranged from $5.51 to $14.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.30% at the time writing. With a float of $112.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.09 million.

The firm has a total of 298 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 121,258. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 9,936 shares at a rate of $12.20, taking the stock ownership to the 99,920 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Redwood Trust Inc., RWT], we can find that recorded value of 0.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 62.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.80. The third major resistance level sits at $7.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.50.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

There are currently 113,350K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 863.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 574,930 K according to its annual income of 319,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 177,660 K and its income totaled -50,000 K.