Ring Energy Inc. (REI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.54% last month.

On November 25, 2022, Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) opened at $2.82, lower -0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.86 and dropped to $2.78 before settling in for the closing price of $2.81. Price fluctuations for REI have ranged from $2.02 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 44.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.80% at the time writing. With a float of $88.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.67, operating margin of +50.87, and the pretax margin is +1.74.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ring Energy Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,354,261. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 507,214 shares at a rate of $2.67, taking the stock ownership to the 13,446,948 shares.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.69 while generating a return on equity of 1.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.00% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ring Energy Inc. (REI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

The latest stats from [Ring Energy Inc., REI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.75 million was inferior to 2.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. The third support level lies at $2.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Key Stats

There are currently 174,411K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 502.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 196,310 K according to its annual income of 3,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,410 K and its income totaled 75,090 K.