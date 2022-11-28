SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 843,990 K

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $40.78, up 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.78 and dropped to $40.69 before settling in for the closing price of $40.78. Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has traded in a range of $35.77-$85.15.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -14.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.50%. With a float of $62.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 931 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.94, operating margin of +45.04, and the pretax margin is +58.06.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 282,946. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,476 shares at a rate of $81.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,560 for $77.31, making the entire transaction worth $275,224. This insider now owns 3,616 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +54.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 36.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.03 in the near term. At $42.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.85.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.70 billion has total of 64,316K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 843,990 K in contrast with the sum of 457,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 212,460 K and last quarter income was 12,710 K.