Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) volume exceeds 2.45 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) on November 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $96.17, plunging -6.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.36 and dropped to $91.48 before settling in for the closing price of $99.38. Within the past 52 weeks, SQM’s price has moved between $44.88 and $115.76.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 8.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 227.90%. With a float of $146.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6776 employees.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.28) by $1.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Looking closely at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.40.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 37.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.48. However, in the short run, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.49. Second resistance stands at $98.37. The third major resistance level sits at $100.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $85.73.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.45 billion based on 285,638K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,862 M and income totals 585,450 K. The company made 2,958 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,100 M in sales during its previous quarter.