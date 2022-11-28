Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) kicked off at the price of $58.79: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

November 25, 2022, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) trading session started at the price of $59.11, that was -0.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.35 and dropped to $58.47 before settling in for the closing price of $59.35. A 52-week range for SCCO has been $42.42 – $79.32.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 15.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 116.30%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.61, operating margin of +55.47, and the pretax margin is +52.10.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Southern Copper Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 14,987,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $74.94, taking the stock ownership to the 374,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,000 for $74.97, making the entire transaction worth $7,497,300. This insider now owns 574,966 shares in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.99) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +31.07 while generating a return on equity of 44.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.77% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.39 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 84.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.27 in the near term. At $59.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.51.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

There are 773,099K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 45.54 billion. As of now, sales total 10,934 M while income totals 3,397 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,157 M while its last quarter net income were 519,000 K.