The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,924 M

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) stock priced at $55.49, down -1.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.00 and dropped to $54.51 before settling in for the closing price of $56.38. SMG’s price has ranged from $39.06 to $167.09 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 14.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.20%. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.32, operating margin of +10.70, and the pretax margin is -14.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 5,777,472. In this transaction Director of this company sold 102,339 shares at a rate of $56.45, taking the stock ownership to the 14,369,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director sold 77,691 for $57.59, making the entire transaction worth $4,473,992. This insider now owns 14,472,222 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.98 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.15 while generating a return on equity of -75.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.94, a number that is poised to hit -1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

The latest stats from [The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, SMG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was superior to 0.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 32.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.84. The third major resistance level sits at $57.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.09 billion, the company has a total of 55,406K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,924 M while annual income is -437,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 493,600 K while its latest quarter income was -220,100 K.