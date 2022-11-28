Under Armour Inc. (UA) is 22.49% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 25, 2022, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) opened at $8.41, higher 0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.49 and dropped to $8.36 before settling in for the closing price of $8.43. Price fluctuations for UA have ranged from $5.74 to $21.53 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $192.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.10 million.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 15.66%, while institutional ownership is 67.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to -7.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 74.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.53 in the near term. At $8.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.31. The third support level lies at $8.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

There are currently 452,237K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,683 M according to its annual income of 360,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,574 M and its income totaled 86,930 K.