Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is expecting -7.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $213.00, up 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $215.42 and dropped to $212.48 before settling in for the closing price of $212.52. Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has traded in a range of $183.70-$278.94.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.40%. With a float of $612.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $620.40 million.

The firm has a total of 30582 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.22, operating margin of +42.83, and the pretax margin is +38.88.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 259,799. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,380 shares at a rate of $188.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s EVP MARKETING & SALES sold 4,018 for $250.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,004,500. This insider now owns 41,177 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.06) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +29.92 while generating a return on equity of 41.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.95% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Union Pacific Corporation, UNP], we can find that recorded value of 2.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.04.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 50.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $202.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $225.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $215.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $216.68. The third major resistance level sits at $217.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $212.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $210.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $209.13.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 131.58 billion has total of 614,801K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,804 M in contrast with the sum of 6,523 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,566 M and last quarter income was 1,895 M.