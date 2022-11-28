Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is expecting 3.87% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 25, 2022, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) opened at $12.55, higher 0.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.60 and dropped to $12.50 before settling in for the closing price of $12.51. Price fluctuations for VLY have ranged from $10.01 to $15.10 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 11.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.50% at the time writing. With a float of $499.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $506.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3370 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 1.39%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 2,521. In this transaction Director of this company bought 208 shares at a rate of $12.12, taking the stock ownership to the 10,854 shares.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +31.65 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.45 million, its volume of 1.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 84.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.63 in the near term. At $12.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

There are currently 506,357K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,489 M according to its annual income of 473,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 592,920 K and its income totaled 178,120 K.