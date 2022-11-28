Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) average volume reaches $919.48K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) on November 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3269, plunging -16.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3678 and dropped to $0.2902 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, VERO’s price has moved between $0.15 and $2.21.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 46.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 81.90%. With a float of $63.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 407 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.15, operating margin of -16.61, and the pretax margin is -21.63.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Venus Concept Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 15,752. In this transaction Director of this company sold 51,428 shares at a rate of $0.31, taking the stock ownership to the 744,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 51,428 for $0.33, making the entire transaction worth $16,971. This insider now owns 795,794 shares in total.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21.79 while generating a return on equity of -54.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Trading Performance Indicators

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

Looking closely at Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO), its last 5-days average volume was 4.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Venus Concept Inc.’s (VERO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 249.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 159.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3187, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7375. However, in the short run, Venus Concept Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3436. Second resistance stands at $0.3945. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4212. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2660, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2393. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1884.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.38 million based on 67,585K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 105,620 K and income totals -23,010 K. The company made 21,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.