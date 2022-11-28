Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is -16.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

November 25, 2022, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) trading session started at the price of $4.37, that was 1.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.48 and dropped to $4.255 before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. A 52-week range for VUZI has been $3.88 – $12.38.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 44.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.80%. With a float of $59.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.78 million.

In an organization with 106 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.41, operating margin of -301.68, and the pretax margin is -306.70.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vuzix Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 19,555. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 4,400 shares at a rate of $4.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,825,013 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $9,636. This insider now owns 123,481 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -306.70 while generating a return on equity of -42.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.34. However, in the short run, Vuzix Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.54. Second resistance stands at $4.62. The third major resistance level sits at $4.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. The third support level lies at $4.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

There are 63,740K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 280.44 million. As of now, sales total 13,160 K while income totals -40,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,430 K while its last quarter net income were -9,480 K.