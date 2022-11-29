$1.28M in average volume shows that UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is heading in the right direction

November 28, 2022, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) trading session started at the price of $4.60, that was 3.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.67 and dropped to $4.55 before settling in for the closing price of $4.48. A 52-week range for TIGR has been $2.68 – $7.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 117.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -15.30%. With a float of $119.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1134 employees.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 24.81%, while institutional ownership is 5.60%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Looking closely at UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 73.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.70. Second resistance stands at $4.74. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.46.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are 164,811K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 653.46 million. As of now, sales total 264,490 K while income totals 14,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 53,480 K while its last quarter net income were -890 K.