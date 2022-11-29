12.26% volatility in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) last month: This is a red flag warning

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.09, soaring 28.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.20 and dropped to $6.06 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. Within the past 52 weeks, GCT’s price has moved between $4.14 and $62.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -30.70%. With a float of $22.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.68 million.

In an organization with 694 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GigaCloud Technology Inc. is 28.23%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Trading Performance Indicators

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

However, in the short run, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.73. Second resistance stands at $9.54. The third major resistance level sits at $10.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.45.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 318.71 million based on 40,244K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 414,197 K and income totals 29,257 K. The company made 124,027 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.