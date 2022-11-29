$3.27M in average volume shows that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is heading in the right direction

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $23.02, up 2.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.81 and dropped to $22.92 before settling in for the closing price of $22.99. Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has traded in a range of $16.27-$32.35.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.10%. With a float of $644.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $809.73 million.

The firm has a total of 23865 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.67, operating margin of +15.50, and the pretax margin is +18.88.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 0.71%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.64 while generating a return on equity of 9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.13% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., ZTO], we can find that recorded value of 2.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) raw stochastic average was set at 62.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.31. The third major resistance level sits at $24.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.05 billion has total of 603,633K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,771 M in contrast with the sum of 746,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,292 M and last quarter income was 269,510 K.