$308.14K in average volume shows that JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is heading in the right direction

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $0.796, up 6.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.996 and dropped to $0.77 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. Over the past 52 weeks, JCSE has traded in a range of $0.55-$23.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -99.90%. With a float of $3.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 90 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.34, operating margin of +0.73, and the pretax margin is +0.01.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is 75.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +0.01 while generating a return on equity of 0.04.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s (JCSE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.8 million, its volume of 3.23 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s (JCSE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0673 in the near term. At $1.1447, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8413, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6927. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6153.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.50 million has total of 15,020K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,920 K in contrast with the sum of 2 K annual income.