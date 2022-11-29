33.90% percent quarterly performance for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is not indicative of the underlying story

On November 25, 2022, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) opened at $15.92, remained unchanged from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.1393 and dropped to $15.78 before settling in for the closing price of $15.80. Price fluctuations for AEO have ranged from $9.46 to $28.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 261.60% at the time writing. With a float of $175.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.19 million.

The firm has a total of 7200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.51, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +11.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 5,207. In this transaction Director of this company bought 432 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 32,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $11.89, making the entire transaction worth $5,948. This insider now owns 28,920 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.37 while generating a return on equity of 33.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.97% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO], we can find that recorded value of 9.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.27. The third major resistance level sits at $16.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

There are currently 187,334K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,011 M according to its annual income of 419,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,198 M and its income totaled -42,470 K.