$4.88M in average volume shows that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is heading in the right direction

On November 28, 2022, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) opened at $22.97, lower -17.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.00 and dropped to $21.15 before settling in for the closing price of $25.67. Price fluctuations for ZIM have ranged from $22.33 to $91.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 766.20% at the time writing. With a float of $80.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.05 million.

In an organization with 4427 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.33, operating margin of +54.02, and the pretax margin is +52.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 33.04%, while institutional ownership is 38.70%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $12.84) by -$1.77. This company achieved a net margin of +43.25 while generating a return on equity of 190.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 766.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 49.06, a number that is poised to hit 4.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.94. However, in the short run, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.42. Second resistance stands at $23.64. The third major resistance level sits at $24.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.94. The third support level lies at $18.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

There are currently 119,947K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,729 M according to its annual income of 4,640 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,228 M and its income totaled 1,163 M.