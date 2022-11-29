6.37% volatility in Qudian Inc. (QD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.735, plunging -4.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7495 and dropped to $0.6901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Within the past 52 weeks, QD’s price has moved between $0.63 and $2.18.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -36.70%. With a float of $176.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 940 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.07, operating margin of +63.15, and the pretax margin is +61.52.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Qudian Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 19.10%.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +33.93 while generating a return on equity of 4.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.96% during the next five years compared to 4.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Qudian Inc. (QD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Qudian Inc.’s (QD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8754, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9776. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7357 in the near term. At $0.7723, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7951. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6763, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6535. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6169.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 187.88 million based on 253,005K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 259,560 K and income totals 92,440 K. The company made 15,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.