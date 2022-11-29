9.29% volatility in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) on November 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.25, soaring 2.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.44 and dropped to $5.195 before settling in for the closing price of $5.28. Within the past 52 weeks, RAD’s price has moved between $3.84 and $15.62.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -434.10%. With a float of $54.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.83, operating margin of +0.69, and the pretax margin is -2.21.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Pharmaceutical Retailers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rite Aid Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 53.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 199,960. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,350 shares at a rate of $13.93, taking the stock ownership to the 559,498 shares.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.55) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -2.19 while generating a return on equity of -150.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.69% during the next five years compared to -45.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) raw stochastic average was set at 20.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.51 in the near term. At $5.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.03.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 305.22 million based on 56,535K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 24,568 M and income totals -538,480 K. The company made 5,901 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -331,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.