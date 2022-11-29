A look at Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 28, 2022, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) opened at $2.93, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. Price fluctuations for ABEV have ranged from $2.42 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 9.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.40% at the time writing. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 53000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.21, operating margin of +22.64, and the pretax margin is +19.04.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +17.39 while generating a return on equity of 16.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Looking closely at Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV), its last 5-days average volume was 21.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 28.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 60.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.87. However, in the short run, Ambev S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.95. Second resistance stands at $2.97. The third major resistance level sits at $2.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.87.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

There are currently 15,737,155K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,500 M according to its annual income of 2,348 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,928 M and its income totaled 593,100 K.