A look at Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 28, 2022, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) opened at $1.00, lower -10.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for DPRO have ranged from $0.50 to $3.84 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.20% at the time writing. With a float of $33.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.06, operating margin of -285.94, and the pretax margin is -229.70.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 2.02%, while institutional ownership is 2.83%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -229.70 while generating a return on equity of -83.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.12 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 58.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7287, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0818. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0067 in the near term. At $1.0933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7067.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 135,167K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,630 K according to its annual income of -12,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,440 K and its income totaled -4,090 K.