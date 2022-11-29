A look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 28, 2022, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) opened at $1.27, lower -3.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Price fluctuations for URG have ranged from $0.95 to $1.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.20% at the time writing. With a float of $216.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.84 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71431.25, operating margin of -104731.25, and the pretax margin is -143362.50.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.98%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 201,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 157,399 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 238,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT sold 239,422 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $431,055. This insider now owns 2,838,321 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -143362.50 while generating a return on equity of -43.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13498.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc., URG], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 49.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2270, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3053. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1067.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

There are currently 223,126K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 256.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -22,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -350 K.