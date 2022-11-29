AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is 18.71% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) stock priced at $13.98, down -3.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.14 and dropped to $13.39 before settling in for the closing price of $14.00. ABCL’s price has ranged from $5.42 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.30%. With a float of $203.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 386 employees.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AbCellera Biologics Inc. is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,292,460. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $11.46, taking the stock ownership to the 55,844,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,173 for $8.05, making the entire transaction worth $73,842. This insider now owns 55,644,391 shares in total.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +40.90 while generating a return on equity of 16.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s (ABCL) raw stochastic average was set at 75.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.98 in the near term. At $14.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.93. The third support level lies at $12.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.86 billion, the company has a total of 286,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 375,200 K while annual income is 153,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 101,380 K while its latest quarter income was 26,620 K.