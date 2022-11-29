Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) average volume reaches $618.62K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $5.21, down -9.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.22 and dropped to $4.7575 before settling in for the closing price of $5.28. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has traded in a range of $4.45-$20.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 8.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.90%. With a float of $34.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 158 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.75, operating margin of -7.47, and the pretax margin is -22.30.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 668,445. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,165 shares at a rate of $12.12, taking the stock ownership to the 34,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $12.21, making the entire transaction worth $12,210. This insider now owns 6,000 shares in total.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -22.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Looking closely at Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.43. However, in the short run, Aemetis Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.09. Second resistance stands at $5.38. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.16.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 165.97 million has total of 35,044K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 211,950 K in contrast with the sum of -47,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 71,830 K and last quarter income was -66,850 K.