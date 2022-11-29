Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) volume exceeds 2.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $65.70, plunging -2.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.26 and dropped to $64.90 before settling in for the closing price of $66.46. Within the past 52 weeks, APO’s price has moved between $45.62 and $75.39.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.40%. With a float of $328.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

The firm has a total of 2153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 1,297,616. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $64.88, taking the stock ownership to the 431,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $56.07, making the entire transaction worth $280,349. This insider now owns 29,737 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.02) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.17% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apollo Global Management Inc., APO], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 91.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.51.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.89 billion based on 572,284K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,952 M and income totals 1,838 M. The company made 672,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.