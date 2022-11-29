Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is 12.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

November 28, 2022, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) trading session started at the price of $0.37, that was 0.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.3601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. A 52-week range for AGTC has been $0.23 – $2.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -61.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.30%. With a float of $67.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 102 workers is very important to gauge.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.34) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 82.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

The latest stats from [Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, AGTC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.21 million was superior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3331, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7812. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4049. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4199. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3601, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3451. The third support level lies at $0.3302 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

There are 67,632K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.83 million. As of now, sales total 330 K while income totals -68,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 330 K while its last quarter net income were -18,390 K.