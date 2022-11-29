ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) last year’s performance of -41.67% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) stock priced at $5.88, down -1.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.915 and dropped to $5.79 before settling in for the closing price of $5.89. ARR’s price has ranged from $4.38 to $10.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.40%. With a float of $130.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.14 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.35 million, its volume of 2.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.89 in the near term. At $5.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 758.44 million, the company has a total of 132,140K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,790 K while annual income is 15,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 69,480 K while its latest quarter income was -144,320 K.