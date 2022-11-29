Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) plunged -2.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) stock priced at $0.11, down -2.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. CEI’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -40.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.10%. With a float of $662.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $719.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 7.86%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Camber Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 133.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) saw its 5-day average volume 32.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 38.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1635, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4841. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1069 in the near term. At $0.1091, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1108. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1030, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1013. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0991.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 79.86 million, the company has a total of 509,431K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 140 K while annual income is -68,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 160 K while its latest quarter income was -23,280 K.