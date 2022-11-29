Can Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) hike of 84.21% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2018, soaring 28.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.2018 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Within the past 52 weeks, BTB’s price has moved between $0.11 and $0.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

With a float of $116.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 65 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.32, operating margin of -147.75, and the pretax margin is -138.27.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bit Brother Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -142.39 while generating a return on equity of -21.79.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 41.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

The latest stats from [Bit Brother Limited, BTB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.87 million was superior to 1.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) raw stochastic average was set at 53.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 222.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1586, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2773.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 765 K and income totals -24,326 K.