Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is expecting -74.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.71, plunging -1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. Within the past 52 weeks, CANO’s price has moved between $1.48 and $10.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.20%. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.31 million.

The firm has a total of 2150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.29, operating margin of -5.89, and the pretax margin is -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CEO and President bought 15,000 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 2,891,962 shares in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cano Health Inc., CANO], we can find that recorded value of 13.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 151.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.2124, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5538. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9767. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3533.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 824.65 million based on 494,484K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,609 M and income totals -18,020 K. The company made 665,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -54,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.