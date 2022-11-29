Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -29.97% last month.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.74, plunging -8.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7448 and dropped to $0.6706 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Within the past 52 weeks, CENN’s price has moved between $0.74 and $10.48.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9555, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4666. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7237. Second resistance stands at $0.7713. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7979. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6495, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6229. The third support level lies at $0.5753 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 183.39 million based on 261,308K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,580 K and income totals -16,420 K.