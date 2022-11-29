China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) posted a 14.65% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On November 28, 2022, China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) opened at $0.78, higher 8.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $0.76 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Price fluctuations for CIH have ranged from $0.61 to $1.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 187.00% at the time writing. With a float of $66.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.42 million.

The firm has a total of 858 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.27, operating margin of +49.40, and the pretax margin is +52.46.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Index Holdings Limited is 46.20%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +44.96.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Index Holdings Limited (CIH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33

Technical Analysis of China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [China Index Holdings Limited, CIH], we can find that recorded value of 0.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 69622.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, China Index Holdings Limited’s (CIH) raw stochastic average was set at 46.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8634, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8583. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0771. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2885. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4471. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7071, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5485. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3371.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) Key Stats

There are currently 90,424K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 78.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 96,250 K according to its annual income of 43,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,260 K and its income totaled 4,030 K.